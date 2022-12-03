Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Down 11.6% in November

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 31st total of 663,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 433,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 43.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Price Performance

Shares of ACTG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 170,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,794. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acacia Research Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Acacia Research to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

