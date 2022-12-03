ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $94.90 million and $34,197.39 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.55 or 0.99996932 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010619 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040522 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021412 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00242734 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000128 BTC.

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00097868 USD and is up 15.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $31,086.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

