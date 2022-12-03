ABBC Coin Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $168.75 million and $20.22 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,618,231 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

