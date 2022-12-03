64,951 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

