4,801 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQM stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $166.38.

