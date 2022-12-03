4,671 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,671 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,458.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $339.87 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $442.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average of $324.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.