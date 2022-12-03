4,431 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $167.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

