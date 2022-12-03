375,000 Shares in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC opened at $10.02 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

RF Acquisition Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

