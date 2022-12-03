3,363 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 687.2% during the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 13,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,311 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,337,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,095,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $385.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

