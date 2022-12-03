26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Price Performance

ADER stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 26,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,165. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.