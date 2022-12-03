251,239 Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 251,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

NYSE NXDT opened at 13.60 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 11.06 and a 1 year high of 17.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 14.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 118,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,825,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.83 per share, for a total transaction of 1,641,247.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 198,232 shares of company stock worth $2,639,336 in the last three months.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

