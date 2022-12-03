23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading 7.2% Higher

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 3.28 and last traded at 3.27. Approximately 112,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,530,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.05.

ME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 5.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

