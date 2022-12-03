18,575 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Cunning Capital Partners LP

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

