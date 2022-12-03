18,168 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CSX opened at $32.05 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

