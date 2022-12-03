14,927 Shares in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

