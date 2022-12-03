1,432 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 190.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 45,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $292.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

