Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Short Interest Down 21.0% in November

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,149. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -254.55%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

