Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $258-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.33 million. Zumiez also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.51 EPS.

ZUMZ traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,326. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $425.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,702 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

