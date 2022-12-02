Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.38 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.23-$1.25 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $11.05 on Thursday, hitting $144.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,081,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,022. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $334.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.15.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

