ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ZOZO Trading Up 0.8 %

SRTTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,248. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. ZOZO has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

