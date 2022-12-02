Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,802 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,541 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 4.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $17,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

