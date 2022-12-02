Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Susan Daimler Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $37.92 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 167,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

