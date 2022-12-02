Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0230 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $312.42 million and $19.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,895,668,380 coins and its circulating supply is 13,604,201,227 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries.Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand.The Zilliqa network is secured through a practical Byzantine Fault Tolerance, or pBFT, consensus protocol, meaning that at least two-thirds of all nodes must agree that a record is accurate in order for it to be added to the blockchain. Each Zilliqa blockchain shard relies on a group of nodes to confirm a subsection of all the transactions, and once each shard has reached a consensus, a second group of nodes confirms the shards' collective results and adds a new block to the blockchain. The network uses elliptic-curve cryptography to secure its consensus protocol and allows for multisignatures. In addition to the pBFT consensus protocol that secures its transaction records, Zilliqa also uses a proof-of-work algorithm to assign node identities and generate shards. Zilliqa developed a new language, Scilla, for its smart contracts. Short for Smart Contract Intermediate-Level Language, Scilla is a safety-focused language intended to automatically identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities at the language-level and make it easier to formally verify the safety of smart contracts through mathematical proofs..zilliqaWhitepaper”

