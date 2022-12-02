Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0230 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $312.42 million and $19.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,895,668,380 coins and its circulating supply is 13,604,201,227 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
