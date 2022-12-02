Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.10

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 2880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
