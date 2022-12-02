ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $345,533.09

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. ZClassic has a total market cap of $345,533.09 and $18.12 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00271159 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00087878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00061196 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.