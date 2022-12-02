Zambesigold Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $116,119.43 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00005291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $100.24 million and $116,119.43 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

