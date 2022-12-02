Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Separately, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.22. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Yext by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

