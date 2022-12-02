YES WORLD Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $693,394.01 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YES WORLD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.35 or 0.06192910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00507928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.91 or 0.30894570 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YES WORLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YES WORLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.