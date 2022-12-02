Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kempen & Co lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,955. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $187.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 307.75% and a negative return on equity of 92.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

