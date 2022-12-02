XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by MFN Partners Management LP

MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises about 24.2% of MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. MFN Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $535,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 6,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

