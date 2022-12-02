Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $858,600.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,755.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $1,196,600.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $1,167,600.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. 427,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.64 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,569,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Xometry by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xometry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xometry by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 491,144 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.