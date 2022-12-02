Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of XIN stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $12.30.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.