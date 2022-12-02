Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Short Interest Up 34.2% in November

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Xilio Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

