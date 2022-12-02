Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $288.59 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $131.68 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $288.59 or 0.01703389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,718,146 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

