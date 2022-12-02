World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.35 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and $381,478.01 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000270 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,734,274 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.