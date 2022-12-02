Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $195.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $207.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.86.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $169.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,644,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Workday by 8,913.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after purchasing an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

