Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 127,000 Shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Stock

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energem Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.40 on Friday. Energem Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Energem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energem by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energem by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 547,345 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $9,176,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

