WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.68. Approximately 66,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 101,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 83,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,337,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

