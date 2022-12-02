Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $190.22.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

