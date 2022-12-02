Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.