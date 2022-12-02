Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.71. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

