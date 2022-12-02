Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,207,905.24 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,141.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.89. 1,454,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,687. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.