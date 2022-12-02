Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,207,905.24 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$1,207,905.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at C$1,564,141.01.
WPM stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.89. 1,454,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,687. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 18.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$39.05 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.83.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
