Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 2.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 128,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,021,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Westminster Group

In related news, insider Mark Hughes bought 855,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100 ($20,456.99).

About Westminster Group

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

