West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $301.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $220.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

