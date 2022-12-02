Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Insider Activity

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.