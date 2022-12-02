Wells Fargo & Company Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $250.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $217.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The company has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.