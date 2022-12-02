Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $67.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

