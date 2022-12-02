Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,128. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $675.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

