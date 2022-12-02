Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 19,822 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,822 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HON traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,314. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

