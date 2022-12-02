Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 13,212 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,866. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

