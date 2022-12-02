Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 0.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,170,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,141. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
