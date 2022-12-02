Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,775 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 352.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 486,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,361,780. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

